At least 2 craft fairs on Oahu will have physical presence for vendors, shoppers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a time when events are being canceled left and right, a couple of holiday craft fairs are trying to provide a safe place for both vendors and shoppers. KHON2 spoke to organizers about what they’re trying to do for this holiday season. They say October through December is the busiest time for craft fairs. And for some vendors, they rely on the craft fair season to supplement their income.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Prior to the pandemic, we were at three locations monthly. But we’re not able to be indoors so Koko Marina Center has taken us in,” said Lauren Mori of 808 Craft and Gift Fairs.

Mori says they’ve welcomed new vendors and also added more dates to run the fairs at their current venue in Hawaii Kai.

“That was to help our vendors who have nowhere to sell nowhere to vend. So we rotate vendors, you know, we’ve added more spaces to accommodate them. But basically to salvage what we can for this craft fair season,” she said.

Many adjustments were made. Some vendors had to sell out of their vehicles for spacing. And like other fairs, 808 Craft and Gift Fairs also went virtual.

“So that’s something, you know, that’s helped our local vendors expand to different markets,” Mori said.

For the first time, Island Craft Fairs and Events will be opening for the Black Friday weekend at Pearl Highlands Center.

“For a lot of our vendors, this is their main source of income. And they’ve been looking for an event to do. They’ve been looking for somewhere to sell their product,” said Rella Dwiggins of Island Craft Fairs and Events.

Dwiggins says proper safety measures will be met for a safe shopping experience for both vendors and customers.

“We hope to have about 48 vendors. Normally, because of COVID, we would have been able to fit about 90 vendors in there. But we want to make it safe for all and we want to abide by our emergency orders,” she said.