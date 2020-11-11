Assets School robotics students roll out new tool to help The Queen’s Medical Center amid the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Queen’s Medical Center has a new tool to help staff care for COVID-19 patients. It’s all thanks to a group of students from Assets School.

The roving robot is rolling out the help frontline workers. It started out as an outreach project a part of the Assets School robotics program.

“We wanted to involve the skills we learned in robotics for the outreach project and it blossomed into a robot delivering food to the COVID-19 patients,” said Christopher Noon a junior at Assets School. “We really wanted to do our part in this pandemic.”

From virtual meetings, designing and building the structure, robotics teacher Peter Han and students Christopher Noon, Owen Burke and William Wong spent three months on the project.

“We hooked it up with some DC motors, a lawnmower battery and got it driving,” said Owen Burke also a junior at Assets School.

Once the student’s hard work was complete, it was time to hand over the robot to the Queen’s Medical Center.

“I’m so impressed with the fact that these young men, who are in school in high school, thought enough about what was going on in their community to try to figure out a way that they could give back to their community,” said Mimi Harris, The Queen’s Medical Center Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer.

Plans are for the robot to be used in The Queen’s Medical Center’s Advanced Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Disease Unit.

“The less exposure to patients that have COVID-19, the better for them. As well as for their caregivers. So the robot actually affords an opportunity to use that device to actually bring things into the room,” Harris said.

The student’s hard work and generosity paid off. The Queen’s Medical Center donated $5,000 to the Assets School robotics program.

“I’m just very happy that we’re able to continue with this program and we’re able to purchase whatever our students need for the STEM education and their learning career,” said Peter Han, the Assets School robotics teacher.

The Assets School robotics team is just getting started. They already have more projects in the works to help the community amid the pandemic.

“That includes creating and designing face shields so that we can provide those to the local community. There’s also a lot more they already are planning. Like a second stage robot that is better than what we had before.”

Courtesy: The Queen's Health Systems

