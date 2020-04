As the U.S. nears 17,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including what's being done to get additional financial relief to Americans and small businesses. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

A staggering 16.8 million Americans have been thrown onto the unemployment rolls in just three weeks, underscoring the terrifying speed with which the coronavirus outbreak has brought world economies to a near standstill.