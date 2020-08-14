As OCCC cluster soars, Office of the Public Defender requests inmates be released

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first COVID-19 case at Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) was announced Friday, Aug. 7. Since then, the situation has exploded with at least 116 cases confirmed in less than one week.

During a press conference on Aug 13, Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said OCCC and other jails statewide follow all health and safety protocols from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health (DOH).

He said they are working on sanitizing OCCC and isolating cases. However, one corrections officer said that wasn’t true and others argue that the outbreak could have been prevented.

“It’s like the department doesn’t care about our well-being, or the well-bring of the inmates,” the worker said.

“They’re lacking having a contingency plan, they’re lacking at having an order of protocol to follow and even at that, because of the lack of communication within the department, it’s been left up to interpretation shift-to-shift, watch to watch,” he continued.

He said daily operations aren’t being handled properly under the CDC and DOH guidance.

“One example, for quarantine bodies, they’re still being exported in mass movements to the medical unit whereas the medical unit is supposed to go to the housing unit and administer every form of medical care,” he explained.

All new inmates are also required to undergo a 14-day quarantine before being released into the general population of inmates.

KHON2 asked the Adult Corrections Officer (ACO) if that was being done, “Not at all,” he said. “I’ve received orders to re-house bodies after 10 to 11 days in.”

In the press conference, Espinda admitted that quarantine was cut short for inmates who didn’t show symptoms after a few days.

“As you might expect, our jails have been and continue to be grossly overcrowded,” Espinda said. “It’s greatly difficult to accommodate a full 14-day quarantine at varying jails on four different islands.”

According to the Department of Public Safety, inmates have been tested in the past only if they are showing symptoms.

The ACO said he’s had inmates complain of having COVID symptoms and were denied testing.

He said several ACO’s had been tested, but not all. His COVID test came back negative this week, but he said he worries for the health and safety of everyone that goes in and out of OCCC.

“Our facility isn’t designed to handle a pandemic of this level, and our facility isn’t even up to code for Department of Justice standards; we are overcrowded, we’re understaffed, and we’re underfunded,” he said.

“It’s really disappointing, the department lacks integrity, it’s disappointing they have zero regard for the line staff, and the inmates,” he said. “We all took an oath to take care of them to the best of our ability, to treat them fairly and with integrity. By keeping them in these conditions, we’re violating their safety, it’s cruel and unusual punishment which I believe is an 8th Amendment violation.”

He said he figured an outbreak at OCCC would have happened sooner, “but I had hoped in my heart that the department would have taken action sooner.”

During the press conference, Espinda said all inmates and workers will be tested for COVID-19 in the coming days, and it’s called upon the National Guard to assist.

However, the Office of the Public Defender wants more action.

On Aug. 12, the office sent a request to the Hawaii Supreme Court asking that prisoners be released immediately to avoid more infections.

The request asks that inmates who don’t pose a risk to the public, as well as at-risk inmates who are pregnant or over the age of 65, be released.

The American Civil Liberties Union agrees.

In May, the number of inmates was reduced statewide to help prevent a potential outbreak, but in June the state’s case numbers were at zero or single digits and inmates were reincarcerated.

“I’m infuriated, this is something that wasn’t just predictable, it was literally predicted by a large number of people including the Office of the Public Defender, lawyers for equal justice and the ACLU of Hawaii,” said ACLU Executive Director Joshua Wisch.

He said jails are a petri dish for COVID-19.

“You cannot socially distance in a jail, it’s impossible, you don’t have proper access to hygiene, and from the filing from the public defender we understand that some of the people that are incarcerated don’t have access to masks and some of the the folks are so desperate, they’re starting to cut up their own t-shirts to make them,” said Wisch.

He said many of the inmates are awaiting trial for petty crimes and simply cannot afford to bail themselves out.

“The Honolulu Police Department continues to this day arrest those who are houseless at beaches and parks which means they are going to go into OCCC which is clearly not a safe place to be,” he continued.

“If you or I could afford bail, we would be out awaiting trial, this means literally right now we’re putting people’s lives at risk because they don’t have a lot of money,” Wisch said.

He said the explosion in cases at the jail will have a ripple effect on the state’s healthcare system.

“We have a limited number of beds and ICU beds in our hospitals throughout the state and the cases we’re now seeing at the jails, if some of those folks need an ICU that’s where they’re going to have to go,” he explained. “So, by neglecting this situation for so long in the jails, we are risking the level of care we’re going to be able to provide to everyone in the state as a result and we’re going to overload our healthcare system as a result of this.”

