As demand remains low, more job cuts planned for Hawaiian Airlines

If you’ve booked a flight between July 24 and July 28 on Hawaiian Airlines, you can now postpone your reservation without a change fee.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More layoffs are coming to Hawaiian Airlines.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The carrier sent its official notice to the Labor Department and said that it intends to make additional reductions to its non-union workforce.

This will affect 35 employees at the airports in Honolulu and Maui, as well as at its corporate headquarters, effective October 19.

This follows another notice in early Aug. 2020 that revealed that the airline plans to layoff about 2,000 workers, which includes more than 600 flight attendants.

Hawaiian Airlines said that the demand for air travel remains more than 90 percent lower than it was in 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Stories on KHON2