As COVID cases drop in Waianae, the Mākeke Farmers’ & Green Markets are making a return

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a nearly two-month closure, the Mākeke Farmers’ & Green Markets will be back with fresh veggies, fruits and local products in Waianae next weekend.

The last market was held on Dec. 11, 2021 and was shut down due to the omicron surge in the community.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Mākeke Waianae is owned and operated by the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC). The temporary shutdown was out of concern for the safety of the community.

“I can’t speak to the other markets, but our Farmers’ Market is maybe a little different because it is run by a community health center and really serves as an extension of our patient services and community wellness programs,” said Jacob Schafer, WCCHC Director of Infection Control & Employee Health.

He added that since coronavirus case counts are rapidly dropping on the Waianae Coast, they have decided to reopen the markets beginning on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Waianae Mall.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The Tuesday market on the WCCHC’s main campus will reopen on Feb. 8.