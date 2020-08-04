As COVID-19 cases surge DOH says it’s getting harder to find out how Oahu residents get infected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time, new COVID-19 cases in the state top 200.

There were 207 new cases were reported Monday. There were 198 on Oahu, seven on Maui and two on the Big Island.

The statewide total since the outbreak began now stands at 2,448.

Officials say a majority of the new cases are the result of delayed reporting over the weekend after a private lab said it had issues. But health officials say people are getting sick because they’re letting their guard down and not taking the virus seriously.

State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson raised concerns with Oahu which has an overwhelming majority of the cases. In addition to the growing number, he says it’s getting harder to find out how Oahu residents are getting infected.

“It is fair to say COVID-19 is now endemic,” said Anderson. “It is entrenched in the community and there is no longer an easily identifiable source of exposure in many cases.”

Anderson adds that the rate of positive tests has grown from 1 percent-2 percent to more than 5 percent in the last couple of weeks.

“More and more we’re seeing cases pop up without any clear exposures,” said Anderson. “This is of course concerning because it makes it more difficult to deal with. If we don’t know about the case, we obviously can’t investigate the case.”

But even with the continuing surge and the challenges in finding the source of infection in some cases, the governor says he is not ready to say if the state will go back to a lockdown.



Instead, he wants to find out where specifically the cases are coming from and find a way to stop the spread from that source.

“Rather than shutting down all of the businesses in an industry, can we be smart in identifying those that have taken the responsibility and implemented the health guidance and differentiate them from those who ignored the limitations on the number of people in the establishment?” said Gov. David Ige.

The lieutenant governor points out if we keep getting triple digits for the next two weeks, a lockdown would be necessary.

“By then, we will have 1,500 active cases in Hawaii,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “It will be too much for DOH to handle. You would see widespread calls for a shutdown for a 2 to 4 week period.”

