Artsy masks for a sustainable cause

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Britt Salyards has been painting from the age of eight. But as a native of Pennsylvania, seascapes weren’t always at the top of her list.

But a recent early morning walk with a friend on the beach in Lanikai changed that.

“We wanted to go do a special project together,” she said. “Go out to see the sunrise take some pictures and I was really inspired that day to paint something out of it.”

This photo taken by her friend Stacey. She’s is the one that inspired her to memorialize it on canvas.

But that was just the first step. The next step was teaming up with the organization Sustainable Coastlines.

“Absolutely, just walking around here seeing all the disposable masks laying around,” she said. “It really cool to team up with somebody who’s cleaning up all that and all the other ocean debris.”

Disposable masks and other PPE, or personal protective equipment, have become the latest issue confronting the organization tasked with keeping our coastline free of debris.

“It’s part of the single-use plastic problem,” said Rafael Bergstrom of Sustainable Coastlines. “It’s added to the work that we’ve already been doing, trying to grow awareness about single-use plastic’s and how they affect our environment.”

So to help eliminate this new form of ocean debris, the photo — turned painting — is now being repurposed on a reusable mask. A portion of every sale goes to Sustainable Coastlines.

Bergstrom also says the iconic image of the Mokulua Islands is something that resonates far beyond Hawaii’s shores.

“People see those all over the world because they are so iconic. It’s really relevant because the Windward side of the island takes such a heavy brunt of the plastic pollution that we get here in Hawaii with the microplastics constantly washing up there. So a lot of our work is directly on that side of the island,” Bergstrom said.

Ironically, Salyards hadn’t planned on being in the state still. She came for what was supposed to be a 10-day visit when the COVID-19 shutdown happened.

Now, she’s looking to stay here and do her part for the island state she’d now like to call home.

“There’s something about the environment here, and the energy here, and the aloha that I’ve been receiving even during this whole thing. This is where I wanna be and I have this feeling it will be working out and being here just feels really, really great,” she said.

