Artist begins work on mural in Kakaako on Oahu

This is what the mural will look like. COURTESY: KAIILI KAULUKUKUI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiili Kaulukukui began work on Christmas Day prepping of what will be a massive mural right there on the road.

This is on Auahi Street in front of SALT at Our Kakaako.

The artist shared what his vision of it will look like.

“It’s going to be a mother creating a lei with her two keiki to show people that even if our family bubbles there are ways to be together,” said Kaiili Kaulukukui. “Work together to make things easier and basically bring each other forward.”

The mural is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Dec. 29 with a blessing and and dedication ceremony planned for Wednesday, Dec. 30.