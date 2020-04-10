Arrivals to Hawaii on March 26 no longer need to self-quarantine, 689 people arrived on April 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — April 9 marked two weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine started for all arriving passengers in Hawaii from out of state.

Those who arrived on March 26th no longer need to self-quarantine.

On April 8, 689 people arrived in Hawaii including 107 visitors and 274 residents, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.