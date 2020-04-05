Arrival numbers to Hawaii increase from yesterday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 683 people arrived in Hawaii on Saturday, April 4.

This number includes 106 visitors and 220 residents.

Saturday’s arrivals is an increase from the arrivals on Friday, April 3 which was 628 people that came to Hawaii to include 94 visitors and 239 residents.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state Saturday, April 4 and does not include interisland travel.