Arizona woman arrested for violating quarantine after posting pics to social media

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center reported that 18-year-old Alyza Alder of Gilbert, Arizona was arrested in Laie on Wednesday afternoon, May 20th for violating quarantine. and for unsworn falsification to authority.

Alder was reported by a citizen at a fast food restaurant where she had recently taken employment. She has been arrested and charged with bail set at $2,000.

According to the report, Alderarrived on Oahu on May 6th and started posting photos of herself swimming in Laie and Hau‘ula two days later, continuing to post photos up until the day of her arrest.

State Attorney General Clare Connors stated: “We are asking everyone – returning residents and visitors – to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order. The 14-day self-quarantine rules protect everyone’s health and safety. As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawai‘i with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”

