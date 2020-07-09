USS Arizona Memorial reopens to the public on July 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Pearl Harbor National Memorial and The National Park Service (NPS) will be reopening the USS Arizona Memorial to the public on July 10.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times while transiting to and from the memorial.

The NPS, in compliance with local and federal guidelines, will be using a phased approach by limiting the number of programs to eleven tours per day, and 50 people per tour.

Each tour will last a total of 45 minutes and includes a brief orientation from NPS staff, followed by a boat ride to the memorial.

Although there will be fewer time slots, visitors will be allowed more time on the memorial to pay their respects to the fallen sailors and marines.

To reserve tickets, click here to select a time and enter how many guests will be coming.

Ticket conformation can be printed out or saved digitally to be shown to park staff for admittance.

Tickets for specific dates are made available one week in advance at 3:00 p.m. each day.

For more information on visiting the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites, click here.

