Are face shields better than cloth masks? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Centers for Disease Control and prevention continues to recommend wearing face coverings in public where social distancing may be hard to maintain.

So are certain types of face coverings better than the other? Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. burns School of Medicine says all options have their own pros and cons.

“PPE stands for personal protective equipment and cloth masks are part of that, although they aren’t used to the extent of the level that healthcare operators use PPE,” said Dr. Brady.

PPE is used frequently in health care settings, but many people are opting to make their own at home. Dr. Brady says making a DIY face shield may not be the best idea.

“They also need to have a tight fit, which is why the medical centers fit them custom for the wearer. Around the forehead and around to the front of the ears to make sure the whole face is protected.”

Dr. Brady says some advantages of cloth masks are, they’re easier to make, switch out and clean.

“Cloth masks are reusable. When you put them in the washing machine with soap and basically they come out and they’re clean and fresh and we can reuse them multiple times.”

Whether you pick a face shield or cloth mask as your covering, Dr. Brady says that’s just a small part of what we should continue to do to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We need to maintain a social distance of six feet. We need to frequently wash our hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds and clean and disinfect surfaces that may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”