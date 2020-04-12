Architecture firm hosts 19th annual Easter egg decoration contest virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu architecture firm AHL, formerly known as Architects Hawaii, put on their 19th annual Easter Eggstravaganza where the staff decorates eggs in a friendly competition.

Usually the eggs are put on display for the public to see in downtown Honolulu.

This year the egg decorating competition was held virtually.

The theme celebrated those working in healthcare, security, service and other industries on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Here are some photos from this year. All photos courtesy AHL.