Arcadia Retirement Residence employee tests positive for virus, company confirms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Arcadia Retirement Residence say that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29.

The company says that it’s a non-direct care dining services wait staff employee.

“We are in the process of identifying those who may have been in close contact with this employee prior to his/her onset of symptoms,” Arcadia said in a statement.

Arcadia officials add that the employee does not work at another employer.

Though details surrounding this case are limited, the company says that it is working with the Hawaii Department of Health and is following their emergency response protocols. These protocols are based on guidance from the DOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

