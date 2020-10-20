Arcadia confirms resident with coronavirus died

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arcadia says a resident of its health care center with coronavirus died last Friday.
The company says the woman was a resident for over 25 years.
This is the first COVID-19 related death at the facility.
