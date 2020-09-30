Arcadia confirms one staff and one resident tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arcadia confirmed a nurse in the Healthcare Center and a resident in the independent living complex tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arcadia says the nurse got the positive result at its weekly staff testing on Sept. 25.

That day all 77 residents in the Health Care Center were tested and they were all negative.

The Department of Health notified Arcadia that one of it independent living residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 26.

Residents who lived on the same floor were all tested that day, and their results came back negative.

The resident with coronavirus is not living there now.