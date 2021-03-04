Appointments opening up for adults 70+ to get vaccinated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those 70 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Monday, March 8. Appointments at several locations are now open.

Seniors 75 and older and essential workers have been getting vaccinated at Pier 2. The mass vaccination site will be welcoming adults 70 and up starting on Monday.

Hawaii Pacific Health — which runs the site — tells KHON2 the registration process is still the same. Those who are interested need to make an appointment online.

“You testify that you’re 70 or older, and you put in your birth date, and it will take you into an appointment section where you can just choose a day and time,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton of HPH. “We know that people would like a phone number. And so far, the appointment system has been working. So if you can find someone who can help you with that, it’s really pretty straightforward.”

Dr. Ashton says their clinics are not using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine right now. The only group that it has been offered to so far are educators with the Department of Education.

“We already had their contact information, and they had already expressed an interest in being vaccinated,” said Brooks Baehr from the Department of Health.

Baehr said, those getting vaccinated have a choice which vaccine they would like to receive.

“We gave them the option. Would you like the J&J vaccine on Friday? Or would you like to wait a few more days and Moderna will be available for you next week at that same location?” said Baehr.

Dr. Ashton says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC recommends taking the vaccine while Johnson & Johnson offers less protection than Pfizer and Moderna.

“The CDC also did not make any distinction between older adults and adults younger than say 55 or 65. All are in the group to be recommended to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Dr. Ashton.

The Health Department says an announcement will be made soon with more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.