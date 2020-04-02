Applications for financial assistance through Maui’s H.E.L.P. program now being accepted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applications are now being accepted for financial assistance through the Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) program.

The County of Maui allocated $2 million in general funds to the program to assist families with members who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The H.E.L.P. program offers financial assistance for Maui County residents with essential needs such as food, personal hygiene, medicine, rent, mortgage, utility services, phone or internet services, car payments, and other necessities.

The program is being administered through a partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (MEO).

“The health and well-being of our residents are our top priority,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Relief efforts such as the H.E.L.P. program provide vital financial support to our residents, so they can stay healthy and provide for their families during this difficult time.”

To qualify, individuals must show:

25 percent or more reduction in income after March 4, 2020,

Have less than $5,000 in liquid assets.

Application guidelines and a list of other required supporting documentation can be found online at www.meoinc.org.

Applications can be submitted online or at one of the secured drop boxes located at:

Front parking lot of the MEO office at 99 Mahalani Street, Wailuku

Front entrance of the Kalana O Maui (County) Building in Wailuku

Molokai and Lanai community members may submit applications online or at their local MEO office:

Molokai: 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai

Lanai: 1144 Ilima #102, Lanai City

If you do not have access to the internet, call 249-2990 or 249-2980 and an application can be mailed to you.