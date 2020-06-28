Antioch Baptist Church gives away crafts, school supplies for children Saturdays through Aug. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s help for parents struggling through this pandemic to keep their children and occupied with healthy activities.

For the past three Saturdays, volunteers from Antioch Baptist Church have been handing out packets containing academic activities, arts and crafts, school supplies and a surprise gift.

Parents don’t even have to get out of their cars.

The keiki packet distribution will continue every Saturday through August 1 at the church in Aiea.

