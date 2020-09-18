Another UH Manoa individual contracts COVID-19 after roommate tests positive for the virus

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Another person within the University of Hawaii at Manoa community has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 17.

UH said that this person is the roommate of the individual who the school reported COVID-positive on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Two other roommates were also tested. Both results came back negative.

All four lives on campus but were moved off the grounds to be quarantined and cared for by the university.

The individual who received the positive test on Thursday does not have in-person classes this semester.

School officials say that “no further details can be shared as the privacy of the individuals involved must be respected.”

More information on reported positive cases on UH campuses can be found here.

