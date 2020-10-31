Another TheBus driver tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city bus driver is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Oahu Transit Services reported on Friday, Oct. 30.

OTS officials said that the driver last worked on Monday, Oct. 26, after being on leave from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25. Symptoms started to show after work on Oct. 26 and the driver called in sick the next day.

The driver got tested on Oct. 29 and received a positive test result on Oct. 30.

City officials provided the employee’s schedule on Oct. 26.

When OTS was notified about the test result, they launched an internal contact tracing investigation and found that the driver did not have any prolonged contact with employees or customers.

The buses that the operator drove were also disinfected.

This is the second TheBus driver to test positive for the virus this week. The other driver tested positive on Oct. 28 and is in quarantine.

