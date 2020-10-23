Another resident dies at Life Care Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo reported another coronavirus-related death at its facility on Oct. 22, just one day after two residents passed after contracting COVID-19.

The Life Care Center of Hilo first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 55 residents have tested positive as of Oct. 22.

Of those 55 residents, eight have passed away.

Additionally, 17 associates have tested positive since testing began, says Life Care. Four associates remain in isolation while 13 have fully recovered.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

Life Care shared that when a resident tests positive for COVID-19, they are moved to the red zone of the facility where a controlled number of staff can safely monitor their symptoms and provide around-the-clock care.

