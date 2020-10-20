Another resident at Life Care Center passes away, bringing death toll to five

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A resident at the Life Care Center died shortly after contracting coronavirus, said the facility in a report on Monday.

The Life Care Center of Hilo first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 53 residents have tested positive and five have died as of Oct. 19.

Of those 53 residents, 40 remain active cases with one resident receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center. According to Life Care, two residents have been discharged and five have fully recovered.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

Sixteen Life Care associates tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Nine associates remain in isolation while seven have fully recovered.

