Another fatality reported at Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo

The death toll at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home now stands at 25. To date, 70 residents and 34 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Wednesday, September 23, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is 13.

At this date, for Hawaii Island, 16 are hospitalized.

The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one death for a total of 28 for Hawaii Island.

The fatality is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, pushing total number of deaths at the facility to 26.

To support efforts at the Veterans Home, an eighteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations.

Bi-weekly testing continues as officials work to contain the spread of the virus in the home.

