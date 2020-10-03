Another employee tests positive for COVID at Hilo nursing home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The outbreak at the Life Care Center in Hilo has grown by one after another an additional employee tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Oct. 1, a total of 12 residents and six employees have tested positive. Three residents are currently receiving treatment at Hilo Medical Center, and at one resident has made a full recovery.

Staff and residents will be tested twice a week until further notice.

The facility also received seven additional iPads and will resume video chats for residents and their families soon.

