Another employee tests positive for COVID at Hilo nursing home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The outbreak at the Life Care Center in Hilo has grown by one after another an additional employee tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Oct. 1, a total of 12 residents and six employees have tested positive. Three residents are currently receiving treatment at Hilo Medical Center, and at one resident has made a full recovery.
Staff and residents will be tested twice a week until further notice.
The facility also received seven additional iPads and will resume video chats for residents and their families soon.
