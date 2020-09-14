Another deputy sheriff for the lt. gov. and 2 OCCC inmates tested COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported more coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, which includes an employee assigned to the lieutenant governor’s protection detail.

Officials sent over a second department COVID update just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, and reported that a second deputy sheriff from the Executive Protection Section assigned to the lieutenant governor’s security team tested positive for COVID -19.

The deputy sheriff last worked on Thursday, Sept. 10.

PSD reported the first infection for a deputy on the lieutenant governor’s security team on Friday, Sept. 11.

The lieutenant governor’s office said that the two deputy sheriff and Lt. Gov. Josh Green are the only confirmed positive cases in the office. All three are in isolation.

Meanwhile, in Oahu Community Correctional Center, two more inmates at the facility contracted the virus. Thirteen inmate results were received on Sunday and only two were positive. There are no inmates currently hospitalized.

As for staff at the facility, all 26 results that came back were negative.

Staff recoveries increased to 55 and the current active cases among staff went down to 42.

This chart, provided by the public safety department, does not include the case involving the deputy sheriff assigned to the lieutenant governor.

