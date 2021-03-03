Another COVID-19 case prompts more UH students to be removed from campus housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nine student housing residents at the University of Hawaii at Manoa have been temporarily moved off campus after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

It comes days after the university announced a cluster involving ten students.

Contact tracing determined that this case is connected to the four positive cases reported on Feb. 28, according to an email sent out by the university Tuesday night.

The student who tested positive does not have in-person classes this semester and is self-isolating with eight close contacts who are also student housing residents.

Anyone who has COVID-19 is not allowed to return to campus until they are cleared by a medical provider consistent with the standards of the the Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Campus elevators, restrooms and common areas where the residents lived have been cleaned and disinfected. The building occupants have also been notified and reminded to stay vigilant.

All positive COVID-19 cases or suspected cases on the UH Manoa campus should be reported at uhsm.covid@hawaii.edu or (808) 956-8965. The information will be kept confidential.