Another coronavirus death reported at Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Tuesday, September 22, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eight 8.

At this date, for Hawaii Island, 19 are hospitalized.

The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one death today for a total of 27 for Hawaii Island.

The new fatality is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.

