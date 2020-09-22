HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Tuesday, September 22, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eight 8.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
At this date, for Hawaii Island, 19 are hospitalized.
The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one death today for a total of 27 for Hawaii Island.
The new fatality is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Another coronavirus death reported at Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo
- Sept. 22: U.S. COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
- Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas
- White House press secretary holds briefing