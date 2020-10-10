Another coronavirus death reported at Life Care Center in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fourteen residents and one associate tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 9. The facility also reported an additional death bringing the total death count to three.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Life Care Center of Hilo first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 46 residents have tested positive as of Oct. 9.

Of those 46 residents, three have died.

Additionally, eleven associates have tested positive since testing began, says Life Care.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

For more details, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2