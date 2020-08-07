Another board of water supply employee tests positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced a third employee tested positive for COVID-19.

BWS Manager Ernest Lau shared “While we are unable to identify the affected employee due to the confidential nature of the medical information and privacy laws, we can share that it has been six days since the individual was last in contact with staff or customers in our workplace.”

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]



According to BWS, all employees are required to wear masks while moving about the facilities and interacting with one another, as per the Mayor’s and Governor’s Emergency Orders. Social distancing is also being enforced.

Lau added “The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. We have taken additional precautions by cleaning and disinfecting the affected work area. The affected employee is under the care of a physician and we wish them a safe and speedy recovery.”

BWS reports that employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have not returned to the workplace since officials were notified of their results.