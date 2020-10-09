Another employee at Life Care Center tests positive for coronavirus

(Courtesy of Life Care Center of Hilo)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — One additional Life Care Center associate tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of associate cases to ten.

The Life Care Center of Hilo first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 32 residents have tested positive as of Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Of those 32 residents, 25 cases remain active with four receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center, says the facility.

Two residents died after contracting the virus.

Four of the ten associates who contracted COVID-19 have fully recovered.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

