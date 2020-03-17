Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony will be cancelled for 2020 due to concerns about the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

The ceremony was planned for May 25 at Ala Moana Beach.

It was expected to have about 50,000 people.

The event honors fallen service members and loved ones who have passed.

Organizers plan to have the event next year.

For more information on the event, visit www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com, e-mail info@naleialoha.org or call (808) 942-1848, ext. 2. For more information about Shinnyo-en visit www.shinnyoen.org.