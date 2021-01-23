Annual Lions Club eyeglass drive continues to help those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have any old or unused prescription glasses or hearing aids around the house the Lions club wants them.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The 12th annual “Lions in Sight” statewide eyeglass and hearing aid collection is Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

It aims to raise public awareness of the vital role that the Lions Clubs play in their communities while at the same time providing much needed tools to those in need.

The Lions Club collects eye glasses and hearing aids year round but Jan. 23, 2021 is the major collection day.

You can drop the off in marked Lions Recycle for Sight collection boxes located in select Walmart stores at their vision center.

Normally there are volunteers stationed at the donation locations. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the collection boxes were placed so people can drop them off. The items will be collected later.

FILE – Eyeglass Drive, Honolulu, Hawaii, January, 28, 2012 (Hawaii Lions of District 50)

For more information on their efforts log onto http://www.hawaiilions.org/