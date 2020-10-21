Annual Career Expo going virtual this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Career Expo at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will be held online this year. Job applicants can meet local employers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

The event is being moved online due to pandemic safety guidelines. Going virtual allows the event to expand to neighbor island audiences.

Applicants will be able to meet and chat privately with local employers from the comfort of their own homes, as well as upload their resume for free. There is no fee for the event, but registration is highly encouraged.

To find out more information and to register for the expo, click here.