Ann Pearl Rehabilitation and Healthcare confirms a resident tested positive for coronavirus on Oahu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Ann Pearl Rehabilitation & Healthcare confirms that a resident tested positive for coronavirus on Oahu.
This person has since been transferred out of Ann Pearl, and is being treated at an acute care facility.
Anyone in close contact with this resident during their stay was been tested.
So far all tests of staff and residents are negative.
As a requirement by the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services, all staff are tested for COVID-19 regularly, according to the positivity rate of the County.
