Andrea Bocelli to perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

MILAN, Italy (KRON) – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing live from the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday.
Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark which remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, and will sing songs which send a “message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”
The “Music For Hope” concert will be streamed worldwide on Bocelli’s YouTube page starting at 10 a.m. PST.
Italy has reported more than 132,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,000 deaths amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Latest Headlines:
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
- Georgia senator sends private jet to bring stranded Florida cruise ship passengers home
- Maui County Mayor Warns of Stricter Rules Amid Pandemic
- Concerns about housing crisis after coronavirus