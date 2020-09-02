Amid prison mayhem, state senator calls for culture change at Department of Public Safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trouble for the Department of Public Safety continued Tuesday prompting more calls for change within DPS.

Just a day after the department’s director Nolan Espinda announced his retirement at the end of September, there was a murder behind bars, and a standoff took place at Maui Community Correctional Center. DPS says at 2 p.m. Monday inmates at a MCCC module refused to go back into their cell. Staff were able to resolve the situation 45 minutes later.

The embattled Espinda had calls for his job before his retirement was announced, but even moving forward state Senator and Public Safety Senate Committee Chair Clarence Nishihara says a culture change is needed in the department.

“I think there’s a fear of retaliation down to the level of staff that is hard to get the people to come forward,” Senator Nishihara said. “They want to stick their neck out. I’m not sure those who are left behind are going to look at are they going to protect themselves without Nolan. So it needs a real good cleaning, a deep cleaning.”

For weeks now DPS has had it’s hands full with the COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC with three more staff members testing positive on Tuesday, part of 43 active cases among staff and 355 overall cases.

There are other cracks in the system.

In just the last two weeks, two inmates have been killed. Last month, an inmate-on-inmate assault at Halawa left one inmate dead. On Monday night at OCCC, 62-year-old Vance Grace died after officials say he was assaulted by 27-year-old Ezequiel Zayas.

Last week there were also inmate escapes at MCCC and Waiawa. An Adult Corrections Officer at OCCC who wishes to remain anonymous tells KHON2 that they are very short staffed, with many ACO’s working 24-hour shifts. United Public Workers, who represents ACO’s, says DPS needs to make new hires.

“When Nolan became the Director of the Public Safety Department he put a stop to the filling of vacancies, and they’re just always running short,” UPW Administrator Liz Ho said.

Ho is scheduled to meet with DPS Deputy Director Maria Cook Wednesday. UPW is requesting more PPE, staffing, COVID-19 testing, hazard pay, and elimination of penalties for ACO’s missing work for illness after running out of paid leave.

“We’ll see what they have to say tomorrow, I’m willing to give them a chance we’ll just see what happens going forward,” Ho added.

KHON2 reached out for comment from DPS but the request was not returned as of publishing.

Senator Nishihara says that he put in a call to Governor David Ige to meet with him about hiring a new director, but he is waiting for a call back.