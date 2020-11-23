American Savings Bank hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for employees

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Savings Bank held a Thanksgiving turkey give away for its employees on Sunday, Nov. 22.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Employees on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai got to drive through and get a turkey.

More than 1,000 employees reported to work during the pandemic to help other through these financially challenging times. The company held the giveaway to help their workers whose families may be impacted by the pandemic.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories