American Savings Bank hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Savings Bank held a Thanksgiving turkey give away for its employees on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Employees on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai got to drive through and get a turkey.
More than 1,000 employees reported to work during the pandemic to help other through these financially challenging times. The company held the giveaway to help their workers whose families may be impacted by the pandemic.
