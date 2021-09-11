American Savings Bank hosting 2 COVID vaccine clinics at Aala Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Savings Bank and Hawaii Pacific Health will be hosting mobile COVID vaccine clinics located at Aala Park on two separate Sundays, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.

The general public will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both Sundays, officials reported.

According to officials, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be administered to people 18 and older. Additionally, immunocompromised individuals can receive a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, officials said.

Those getting vaccinated must bring a photo ID and insurance card, if possible. Anyone receiving their second or third dose should bring the CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card they received at their first appointment.

People can make an appointment here or call (808) 462-5460. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Free parking is available at American Savings Bank located at 300 N Beretania St.