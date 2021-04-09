American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Choi keynote speaker at virtual Hawaii Parkinson Association Symposium

Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Parkinson Association Symposium features American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Choi as its key note speaker.

The symposium is on Zoom on Saturday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

There will be a virual resource fair, as well as sessions on various topics including research and clinical trial update as well as a singing as therapy workshop, and an exercise segment.

Jimm Choi was diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson’s disease when he was 23 years old in 2003. He has since raised over $240,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. To show people that the disease can’t stop him, he has competed in several American Ninja Warrior competitions in addition to completing 15 marathons.

This year’s symposium is virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme is “Moving Forward Together with Strength.”

April is Parkinson awareness month. Sunday, April 11 is World Parkinson’s Disease Day. This year the Hawaii Parkinson Association celebrates its 25th anniversary.

To register for the Symposium, log onto https://parkinsonshawaii.org/