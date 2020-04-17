American Cancer Society Hope Lodge available for Queen’s Medical Center health care workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Cancer Society Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii is available for Queen’s Medical Center health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight at no cost.

At the end of March, the Society suspended operations for the Hope Lodge program nationwide.

Due to the growth of the pandemic, Hope Lodge staff could no longer ensure the health and safety of the immune-compromised cancer patient residents, their caregivers, nor its volunteers and staff.

As a result, Hope Lodge now has rooms where health care workers can rest between shifts or sleep overnight if returning home is too difficult.

The lodge is one block away from The Queen’s Medical Center.

The American Cancer Society operates 34 Hope Lodges across the U.S., with a total of 1,174 rooms. In 2019, Hope Lodges across the nation provided 500,000 nights of free lodging to more than 29,000 patients and caregivers. Since opening three years ago, Hope Lodge in Honolulu has provided over 16,000 nights of free lodging to more than 900 patients from across the state, the Pacific, and the Mainland.

For more information on the American Cancer Society, 24/7, 365 days a year, call 800-227-2345 and visit cancer.org.