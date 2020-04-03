Live Now
Virus economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear

Amazon halts sales on key medical supplies

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amazon is putting a halt on some of its sales.

The e-commerce giant is limiting sales of N-95 masks and other key medical supplies like face shields and surgical gowns to only hospitals and government organizations.

The company says it wants to ensure that scarce medical supplies are available for the health care facilities that need it.

Protective gear has been in short supply. Amazon says it’s still waiting for millions of face masks it ordered for its own employees and contractors.

