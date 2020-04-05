Aloun Farms partners with Hawaii Farm Bureau Farm to sell 50 boxes of produce

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloun Farms is partnering up with the Hawaii Farm Bureau Farm to Car Program by providing fresh local produce for its Ewa Sweet Onion Season.

The farm says that the program has one drive-through pick-up location, but more is soon to come.

BOX A ($20)

2-3 pcs Zucchini

2 lbs. Broccoli

1 bundle Green Onion

1 bundle Sweet basil

1 bundle Chinese Parsley

2 lbs. Ewa Sweet Onion

12 oz. String beans

BOX B ($25)

2 lbs. Broccoli

12 oz. String beans

3 lbs. Filipino Pumpkin

2 lbs. Eggplant

1 bundle Green onion

2 lbs. Ewa Sweet Onion

2 pcs. Zucchini

The farm says to check out the website for more information on Sunday, April 5, when it reopens for orders. Only 50 Aloun Farms Produce Boxes will be available.