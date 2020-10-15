Aloun Farms finds alternative ways to provide for community despite calling off annual pumpkin patch

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Aloun Farms, Oahu’s largest pumpkin growers, has called off their annual pumpkin patch festival, but they continue to serve customers through other means.

“Instead of the pumpkin festival this year, we’re supporting multiple Food Bank drives and the Ewa Beach Dreamhouse is also doing a little pumpkin drive thru,” said Michael Moefu, Community Outreach Director of Aloun Farms.

Although they’re finding alternative ways to get their produce out to the community, Aloun Farms says their saddened to call of the festival.

The Aloun Farms’ pumpkin patch would’ve celebrated its 20th year.

“We’ve been affected and many of our other partners too. We have food vendors and we have rides. We have a bunch of other businesses that have been affected without this festival.”

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Aloun Farms is also down 40-percent on production. However, that’s not stopping them from growing their popular produce.

“All of our pumpkins are starting to come out like a dozen different varieties from giant to small. We’ll still continue to grow those varieties and you can find them at retail and wholesale”

Aloun Farms says despite the challenges the pandemic continues to bring, they’ll keep operations moving to provide for the community.

“We have to continue to grow food for our island and be sustainable. So we’ll continue to charge on. We’ve had the support of a lot of community members and overwhelming support on social media. So we just encourage everybody to continue to buy local and look for our produce like corn, zucchini and melons. We’re more than just pumpkins. So support your local farmer at your local supermarket.”

