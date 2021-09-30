Aloun Farms 2021: Providing Hawaii with pumpkins during a pandemic

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The annual pumpkin patch at Aloun Farms was canceled for the second year in a row over COVID-19 concerns.

They are hoping to do a drive-thru patch in the last week of October, but there are still ways to satisfy that pumpkin fix, including a pumpkin decorating contest.

“Yeah that [pumpkin decorating contest] is put together by our title sponsor, D.R. Horton Ho’opili, and it’s called ‘Pumpkin with Aloha,’ just post social media, tag Aloun Farms, October 12th through the 31st, and we’re giving away a family staycation package, prize giveaway,” said Michael Moefu, community outreach director at Aloun Farms.

The opportunities to participate do not stop there. Aloun Farms has great resources on their website to help inspire — and educate — folks about growing pumpkins.

“We have an educational video, coloring pages, information online on how we grow our pumpkins,” Moefu said. “Aloun Farms is one of the largest pumpkin growers in the state. We grow over a dozen different varieties of pumpkins. We ask you guys to support your local retailer.”

And keiki, don’t be sad about not getting a chance to visit Aloun’s patch this year. Schools can have their own pumpkin patch in the classroom by ordering a 700-pound bin with no delivery fee. Moefu said it’s an important part of 2021’s festival.

“So with the absence of that, a lot of these kids are looking for pumpkins to carve, decorate. It’s part of their annual school tradition,” Moefu said. “You’re looking at a neon pumpkin, it’s volleyball size, so $550 will get you your pumpkin [bin], 200 more will be delivered straight to the school.

As far as a possible drive-thru at the end of October, they are waiting to see if Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi will loosen restrictions.

“We’re playing it by ear, and we’re here to support the community safely,” Moefu said. “We’re excited to see what happens and hoping for the best.”

If the enormous pumpkin bins are too much for your cravings, don’t worry. Aloun Farms’ pumpkins can be found in local grocery stores throughout the state.

Click here to visit the Aloun Farms website.