Alohilani Resort launches new service to help guests navigate Safe Travels program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach has announced the launch of a new service aimed at helping visitors navigate Hawaii’s Safe Travels program.

The resort held a news conference, which featured local officials like Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi, to detail a new service that will allow visitors and guests to take a COVID-19 test directly with the resort’s testing partner prior to arrival.

The initiative is part of ‘Alohilani’s efforts to improve guest experience and help curb the spread of COVID-19 from travelers.

The resort says it has partnered with local pandemic management agency V2 Medical Group to work toward achieving their safe travels goal. This will include providing visitors with information about the state’s pre-travel testing requirements and testing procedures.

Another measure Alohilani plans to take is a concierge testing site that will work to actively help visitors to get tested for COVID-19 prior to their arrival in Hawaii.

“V2 will work with a trusted testing partner. We (Alohilani) will ship the test to their home, they will go through a telemedicine appointment, take the test and that will be shipped directly to vault, and vault will send the test results directly to the customer. V2 will then help visitors to upload their test result in the state’s system,” Senior Vice President of Operations at Highgate Hawaii Kelly Sanders said.

Visitors will be able to obtain a test for a $150 fee. The resort says the service will provide a more seamless pre-travel testing process.

“This is a really great idea and is going to be helpful for our travelers coming in. This pandemic has been challenging, but we’ve seen some breakthroughs and this is a great example of that,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.