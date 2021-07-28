AlohaSafe Alert app reaches one million activations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s official COVID-19 exposure notification app, AlohaSafe Alert, has reached one million activations. The free app launched statewide in January 2021 as a way to bolster the state’s contact tracing program by providing users with anonymous notifications of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 near them.

AlohaSafe Alert uses Bluetooth technology to estimate the distance between smartphones. If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a secure code from the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). When the user uploads that code, the system will send an anonymous message to any close contacts, individuals within six feet for at least 15 minutes over 14 days of when the individual tested positive for the virus.

“Getting vaccinated is more important than ever, but to slow the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we should use all the tools at our disposal,” said Dr. Libby Char, director of the Hawaii State Department of Health. “Wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and utilizing AlohaSafe Alert exposure notification will help protect all of us from the spread of COVID-19.”

Besides Hawaii, 22 states and the District of Columbia have also deployed the exposure

notification technology.

And, over 600 people have uploaded their code to anonymously report their COVID-19 infection and

inform others in the community of their risk.



