AlohaSafe Alert app hits milestone as Hawaii sees largest spike in COVID cases, deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s official COVID-19 exposure notification app, AlohaSafe Alert, is experiencing a spike in activations and code redemptions by people who have tested positive.

The app has reached 1.12 million activations, which means 120,000 more people have enabled the app since the end of July. The milestone comes as Hawaii experiences its largest spike in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,035 new cases and nine new deaths. It’s the highest case count and death toll recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The free app launched statewide in January 2021 as a way to bolster the state’s contact tracing program. It provides users with anonymous notifications of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 near them.

Here’s how it works: If a person tests positive for the virus, they will receive a secure code from the DOH. When the user uploads the code to the app, the system will send an anonymous message to close contacts, those who were within six feet for at least 15 minutes over the last 14 days.

In August, over 800 people who tested positive for the virus redeemed their codes through the AlohaSafe Alert app — that’s more than previous seven months combined. From January through July, 600 people who tested positive for COVID redeemed their codes. The total number of codes redeemed so far is at 1,400.

For more information or to download the app, click here.